Henry lifts Jacksonville St. past Tennessee Tech 74-50

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP)Kayne Henry had 17 points as Jacksonville State routed Tennessee Tech 74-50 on Wednesday night. Amanze Ngumezi added 12 points for the Gamecocks, and Jalen Finch chipped in 11 points.

Henry hit 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Brandon Huffman had 10 points for Jacksonville State (5-2, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference).

Kenny White Jr. had 12 points for the Golden Eagles (0-7, 0-2), whose season-opening losing streak reached seven games. Tujautae Williams added 10 points.

Jr. Clay, the Golden Eagles’ second leading scorer entering the matchup at 10.0 points per game, shot only 11% (1 of 9) from the field.

The Gamecocks defeated Tennessee Tech 73-67 last Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Sunday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery