Hendricksen lifts North Florida over Lipscomb 72-67

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Carter Hendricksen registered 16 points as North Florida edged past Lipscomb 72-67 on Saturday.

Jonathan Aybar had 11 points and four blocks for North Florida (4-10, 2-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jose Placer added 11 points. Josh Endicott had 12 rebounds.

Romeao Ferguson had 18 points and six rebounds for the Bisons (9-7, 4-2). Ahsan Asadullah added 16 points and 12 rebounds. KJ Johnson had 14 points.

The Ospreys leveled the season series against the Bisons with the win. Lipscomb defeated North Florida 84-72 on Friday.

