Hendricksen lifts North Florida over Kennesaw St. 69-54

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Carter Hendricksen recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds to carry North Florida to a 69-54 win over Kennesaw State on Friday night.

Jose Placer had 17 points and six rebounds for North Florida (5-10, 3-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jonathan Aybar added 12 points and three blocks. Josh Endicott had seven rebounds.

Spencer Rodgers had 14 points for the Owls (3-12, 0-7), who have now lost 10 straight games. Kasen Jennings added 11 points. Chris Youngblood had six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

