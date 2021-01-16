Henderson lifts Southern past Ark.-Pine Bluff 88-53

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP)Harrison Henderson recorded 19 points and 13 rebounds to lift Southern to an 88-53 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday.

Ahsante Shivers had 15 points and seven rebounds for Southern (2-4, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Samkelo Cele added 12 points and Jayden Saddler distributed eight assists.

Shaun Doss Jr. had 18 points for the Golden Lions (3-9, 2-1) and Joshuwan Johnson scored 16.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES