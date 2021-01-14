Henderson carries Campbell over Presbyterian 48-46

NCAA Men's Basketball
BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP)Cedric Henderson Jr. had 12 points, seven rebounds and four blocks and scored the final basket on a jumper with 24 seconds left as Campbell narrowly beat Presbyterian 48-46 on Thursday night.

Joshua Lusane had nine rebounds for Campbell (7-7, 3-4 Big South Conference).

Campbell totaled 20 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Trevon Reddish had 15 points for the Blue Hose (3-4, 1-2). Winston Hill added 12 points and 12 rebounds.

