Heidegger’s 3 lifts UC Santa Barbara over UC Irvine 65-63

NCAA Men's Basketball
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP)Max Heidegger scored 16 points including a 3-pointer with two seconds remaining to lift UC Santa Barbara over UC Riverside 65-63 on Saturday night.

Heidegger was 7-of-12 shooting. Amadou Sow added 16 points and matched a game-high with six rebounds for the Gauchos (13-7, 2-3 Big West Conference), who shot 52.8% (28 of 53).

Arinze Chidom and Dikymbe Martin added 13 points apiece for UC Riverside (13-9, 3-3), which shot 53.2% (25 of 47). Chidom grabbed six rebounds.

UC Riverside hosts Long Beach State on Thursday. UC Santa Barbara plays at Cal State Northridge on Thursday.

