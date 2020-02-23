Heidegger lifts UC Santa Barbara over UC Davis 70-56

Posted:

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP)Max Heidegger posted 17 points as UC Santa Barbara defeated UC Davis 70-56 on Saturday night.

Amadou Sow had 16 points for UC Santa Barbara (18-9, 7-5 Big West Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Devearl Ramsey added 13 points and seven rebounds. JaQuori McLaughlin had seven assists.

Damion Squire had nine points for the Aggies (13-16, 7-6), whose four-game win streak was snapped.

The Gauchos evened the season series against the Aggies with the win. UC Davis defeated UC Santa Barbara 84-75 on Feb. 13. UC Santa Barbara matches up against UC Riverside on the road on Thursday. UC Davis takes on Long Beach State at home next Saturday.

