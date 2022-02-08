MUNCIE, Ind. (AP)Cameron Healy scored a season-high 27 points including a game-tying 3-pointer with seven seconds left in regulation and Central Michigan went on to beat Ball State 89-85 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Healey’s jumper with 3:32 left were the first points of overtime and the Chippewas led for the remainder. Jack Webb’s block on a layup attempt by Ball State’s Demarius Jacobs as time expired at the end of regulation forced the extra session.

Harrison Henderson added 25 points, Kevin Miller had 18 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds and Brian Taylor scored 11 for the Chippewas Central Michigan (6-14, 5-4 Mid-American Conference).

Central Michigan scored a season-high 45 points after halftime.

Miryne Thomas had 17 points and 11 rebounds, Payton Sparks added 16 points and 13 rebounds and Tyler Cochran had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Cardinals (11-12, 6-6).

