Hawkins lifts Norfolk St. over George Mason 68-65

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP)Jalen Hawkins came off the bench to score 14 points to lift Norfolk State to a 68-65 win over George Mason on Saturday.

Mustafa Lawrence had 13 points for Norfolk State (4-3). Devante Carter added 12 points. Kashaun Hicks had 11 points.

Tyler Kolek had 19 points for the Patriots (4-2). Josh Oduro added 10 points and nine rebounds. Bahaide Haidara had nine rebounds.

Jordan Miller, the Patriots’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 20.0 points per game, was held to six points. He shot 0 of 4 from beyond the arc.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

