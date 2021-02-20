Hawkins leads St. Francis (BKN) past Sacred Heart 88-76

NCAA Men's Basketball
NEW YORK (AP)Chauncey Hawkins had 22 points as St. Francis (Brooklyn) beat Sacred Heart 88-76 on Saturday.

Unique McLean had 15 points and nine rebounds for St. Francis (8-8, 8-7 Northeast Conference). Travis Atson added 14 points and nine rebounds. Trey Quartlebaum had 12 points and David Muenkat 10.

The Terriers shot 52% for the game (16 of 33), defeating Sacred Heart for the first time since Jan. 19, 2019.

Tyler Thomas had 29 points for the Pioneers (7-7, 7-6). Aaron Clarke added 19 points. Cantavio Dutreil had 10 points and eight rebounds.

