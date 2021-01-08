Hawkins carries St. Francis (NY) over Mount St. Mary’s 67-55

NCAA Men's Basketball
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, N.Y. (AP)Chauncey Hawkins had 15 points as St. Francis (N.Y.) beat Mount St. Mary’s 67-55 on Friday.

Travis Atson had 15 points for St. Francis (4-3, 4-2 Northeast Conference). Vuk Stevanic added 12 points, Rob Higgins had 11 points and Unique McLean had a career-high 14 rebounds plus eight points.

Damian Chong Qui had 15 points for the Mountaineers (2-5, 1-2). Nana Opoku added 11 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

The Terriers improve to 2-0 against the Mountaineers this season. St. Francis defeated Mount St. Mary’s 70-55 on Thursday.

