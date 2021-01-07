Hawkins carries St Francis (BKN) past Mount St Mary’s 70-55

NCAA Men's Basketball
NEW YORK (AP)Chauncey Hawkins had 23 points as St. Francis (Brooklyn) beat Mount St. Mary’s 70-55 on Thursday.

Unique McLean had 13 points for St. Francis (3-3, 3-2 Northeast Conference). Rob Higgins added 11 points and Yaradyah Evans had seven rebounds.

Damian Chong Qui had 17 points for the Mountaineers (2-4, 1-1). Malik Jefferson added 11 points and 14 rebounds. Mezie Offurum also had 11 points.

