Hawaii rolls past Hawaii Hilo 97-67 with balanced attack

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Veterans and eligible dependents are being encouraged by the state to learn more about the benefits and services that are available to attain college and career training in New Mexico. The New Mexico Veterans Services and Higher Education Departments report in a press release that most veterans who completed a required minimum of service on activity duty in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Army National Guard, or Air National Guard are eligible for education benefits through the Post-9/11 GI Bill or the Montgomery GI Bill.

The departments state that benefits of the GI Bill include full tuition for in-state public colleges and universities and up to $1,545 for housing and $1,000 for books. Eligible dependents may also receive educational benefits in some instances.