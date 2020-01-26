Harvey scores 22, leads Nicholls St. past New Orleans, 77-72

NEW ORLEANS (AP)Elvis Harvey Jr. had 22 points as Nicholls State held off New Orleans to earn a 77-72 win, it’s fourth straight on the road, Saturday night.

Warith Alatishe had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Colonels (14-7, 8-2 Southland Conference). Andre Jones added 12 points. Kevin Johnson had 10 points.

Troy Green had 21 points and six steals for the Privateers (6-14, 2-8). Bryson Robinson added 16 points and six rebounds. Jahmel Myers had 11 points.

Nicholls State plays McNeese State on the road on Wednesday. New Orleans plays Northwestern State at home on Wednesday.

