EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP)Jayvis Harvey had 19 points in Tennessee Tech’s 82-79 victory against Southern Indiana on Thursday night.

Harvey added six rebounds for the Golden Eagles (14-16, 10-7 Ohio Valley Conference). Jaylen Sebree added 17 points while shooting 5 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had 10 rebounds. Tyrone Perry shot 4 for 9 from beyond the arc and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points.

Isaiah Swope led the way for the Screaming Eagles (15-15, 8-9) with 26 points and five steals. Jacob Polakovich added 12 points and 15 rebounds for Southern Indiana. In addition, Jeremiah Hernandez finished with 12 points and six rebounds.

