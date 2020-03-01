Live Now
Harvard handles Cornell in convincing 67-58 win

NCAA Men's Basketball
ITHACA, N.Y. (AP)Robert Baker scored 12 points, Rio Haskett scored 11 and nine Harvard players entered the scoring column and the Crimson beat Cornell 67-58 on Saturday night.

Harvard (20-7, 9-3 Ivy League), which earned its sixth consecutive victory, remains in second place a game behind league-leading Yale (22-6, 10-2).

Terrance McBride had 15 points for the Big Red (6-19, 3-9) and Bryan Knapp scored 10. The Big Red also saw nine players involved in scoring.

Harvard led 32-24 at halftime and extended its advantage to 49-29 when Mason Forbes made two foul shots with 13:44 left.

The Crimson improve to 2-0 against the Big Red this season. Harvard defeated Cornell 85-63 on Feb. 14. Harvard plays Brown at home on Friday. Cornell matches up against Penn on the road on Friday.

