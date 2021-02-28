Hartford beats Albany 83-77 in America East semifinal

Traci Carter had 20 points as fourth-seeded Hartford topped fifth-seeded Albany 83-77 in the America East Conference tournament quarterfinals on Sunday.

The Hawks will travel to take on top seed UMBC in a Saturday semifinal.

D.J. Mitchell had 17 points for Hartford (13-8) in the win over Albany. Miroslav Stafl added 14 points and seven rebounds. Hunter Marks had 13 points and Austin Williams 11.

Hartford totaled 45 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

CJ Kelly had 18 points and six rebounds for the Great Danes (7-9). Jarvis Doles added 16 points. Jamel Horton had 12 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Kellon Taylor and Antonio Rizzuto scored 12 points each.

