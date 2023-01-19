PHOENIX (AP)Rayshon Harrison’s 38 points led Grand Canyon over Utah Tech 89-85 on Wednesday.

Harrison added six rebounds for the Antelopes (13-6, 4-2 Western Athletic Conference). Gabe McGlothan added 15 points while shooting 4 of 9 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds. Josh Baker was 4-of-7 shooting (4 for 5 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

Isaiah Pope finished with 25 points for the Trailblazers (9-10, 1-5). Utah Tech also got 21 points and six rebounds from Tanner Christensen. In addition, Frank Staine finished with 21 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Grand Canyon hosts Utah Valley while Utah Tech hosts New Mexico State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.