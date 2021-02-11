Harrison scores 24 to lead Presbyterian past Hampton 85-70

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HAMPTON, Va. (AP)Rayshon Harrison had a season-high 24 points as Presbyterian topped Hampton 85-70 on Thursday night.

Brandon Younger had 18 points and seven rebounds for Presbyterian (6-11, 4-9 Big South Conference). Winston Hill added 14 points and eight rebounds, and Kirshon Thrash had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Presbyterian totaled 45 second-half points, a season high.

Raymond Bethea Jr. had 14 points and six rebounds for the Pirates (8-10, 7-6). Davion Warren added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Chris Shelton had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES