Harrison carries ULM over Louisiana-Lafayette 72-66

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP)Russell Harrison recorded 17 points and 10 rebounds to lift ULM to a 72-66 win over Louisiana-Lafayette on Thursday night, ending the Warhawks’ 10-game losing streak.

Koreem Ozier had 15 points for ULM (5-15, 3-10 Sun Belt Conference). Ozier, who started his career at Sacred Heart and scored 756 points, surpassed 1,000 for his career midway through the second half. Elijah Gonzales added 12 points, including six free throws in the last 37 seconds to secure the win. Thomas Howell had 11 points.

Mylik Wilson had 13 points and three blocks for the Ragin’ Cajuns (13-7, 7-6). Cedric Russell added 13 points. Dou Gueye had 12 points. Theo Akwuba had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

