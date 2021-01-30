Harrison carries Presbyterian past Longwood 66-54

CLINTON, S.C. (AP)Rayshon Harrison tied his season high with 20 points as Presbyterian topped Longwood 66-54 on Saturday.

Brandon Younger had 14 points for Presbyterian (5-9, 3-7 Big South Conference).

Longwood totaled 19 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Juan Munoz had 11 points for the Lancers (6-14, 5-9). Christian Wilson and Zac Watson had seven rebounds.

Longwood defeated Presbyterian 49-45 on Friday.

