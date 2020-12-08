Harris, Reed lift SE Missouri over Lipscomb 82-77

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP)Chris Harris and Eric Reed Jr. scored 19 points apiece as Southeast Missouri edged past Lipscomb 82-77 on Monday night.

Nolan Taylor added 16 points and DQ Nicholas had 12 for Southeast Missouri (2-1).

Jake Wolfe scored a career-high 22 points for the Bisons (1-4), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Greg Jones added 19 points and Ahsan Asadullah had 15 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Photo Gallery