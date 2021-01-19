Harris leads SE Missouri past Tennessee State 63-59

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Chris Harris had 17 points as Southeast Missouri beat Tennessee State 63-59 on Tuesday night.

Harris shot 10 for 12 from the free-throw line. DQ Nicholas had 11 points and seven rebounds for Southeast Missouri (4-8, 2-4 Ohio Valley Conference), which snapped its five-game road losing streak. Manny Patterson added 10 points and three blocks.

Shakem Johnson had 18 points for the Tigers (2-9, 1-7). Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. added 12 points. Ravel Moody had 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Redhawks improve to 2-0 against the Tigers on the season. Southeast Missouri defeated Tennessee State 83-79 on Jan. 2.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES