Harris’ late layup sends Nevada past scrappy Wyoming 68-67

RENO, Nev (AP)Jalen Harris scored 20 points and his driving layup with nine seconds left carried Nevada to a thrilling 68-67 win over Wyoming Tuesday night.

The lead changed four times in the final 51 seconds. Wyoming’s Hunter Maldonado missed a floating jumper to the right of the basket with three seconds left before Kwane Marble II’s lunging put back attempt fell short as time expired.

Maldonado’s jump shot with 15 seconds to go gave the Cowboys a 67-66 lead before Harris’ heroics. Ten seconds before that, Nisre Zouzoua threw down a dunk and Nevada (11-7, 4-2 Mountain West Conference) led 66-65. Hunter Thompson buried a 3-pointer for Wyoming (5-14, 0-7) with 51 seconds left.

Jazz Johnson scored 16 for the Wolfpack and Zouzoua 12.

Maldonado scored 17 for Wyoming, Thompson 16 and Kenny Foster and Jake Hendricks each scored 10.

