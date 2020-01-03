Harris’ double-double leads Tennessee State’s victory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Wesley Harris had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lift Tennessee State to an 84-79 win over Eastern Illinois in an Ohio Valley Conference opener on Thursday night.

Michael Littlejohn had 18 points for Tennessee State (9-5, 1-0), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Carlos Marshall Jr. added 14 points. Shakem Johnson had 10 points for the Tigers.

Josiah Wallace scored a career-high 32 points for the Panthers (7-6, 0-1). Marvin Johnson added 16 points. Mack Smith had 13 points.

Tennessee State matches up against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at home on Saturday. Eastern Illinois takes on Belmont on the road on Saturday.

