Harris’ buzzer beater lifts American over Loyola (MD) in 3OT

BALTIMORE (AP)Jamir Harris scored a career-high 33 points and his 3-pointer at the buzzer sent American past Loyola (MD) 81-79 in triple overtime on Sunday night.

Josh Alexander had 13 points for American (2-2, 2-2 Patriot League). Johnny O’Neil added 12 points. Stacy Beckton Jr. had 10 points.

Jaylin Andrews had 22 points and six rebounds for the Greyhounds (0-4, 0-4). Santi Aldama added 20 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Golden Dike had 16 points.

