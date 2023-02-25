TAMPA, Fla. (AP)Tyler Harris scored 30 points and secured the victory with a free throw with 32 seconds left as South Florida took down SMU 71-67 on Saturday night.

Harris shot 7 for 12 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 11 of 14 from the free throw line for the Bulls (13-16, 6-10 American Athletic Conference). Russel Tchewa added 12 points while going 5 of 6 and 2 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had nine rebounds. Jamir Chaplin went 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Zhuric Phelps led the Mustangs (10-19, 5-11) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and five steals. Efe Odigie added 14 points and 10 rebounds for SMU. Zach Nutall also had 13 points.

Chaplin scored eight points in the first half and South Florida went into the break trailing 38-26. Harris scored a team-high 27 points for South Florida in the second half, including his game-winning shot in the final minute.

NEXT UP

South Florida plays Wednesday against Tulsa at home, and SMU hosts Memphis on Thursday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.