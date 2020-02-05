Closings & Delays
Harris’ 38-points sends Nevada hurtling past Air Force

NCAA Men's Basketball
RENO, Nev. (AP)Jalen Harris scored a career-high 38 points and Nevada overwhelmed Air Force 88-54 on Tuesday night.

Harris reached 33 points with 9:58 remaining on a three-point play at a juncture when Air Force had only scored 35. He finished 12-of-21 shooting, including 6 of 8 from 3-point range, and made all eight of his foul-shots.

It was the 6-foot-5 guard’s second-straight game of 30 points or more and fifth of the season. He tied his previous career high of 31 points at Air Force on Dec. 7.

Nevada (14-10, 7-5 Mountain West Conference) opened with a 23-9 lead and extended it to 44-22 at intermission. Harris’ 3-pointer with 11:47 left made it 64-33.

Nisre Zouzoua added 15 points for the Wolfpack, which ended a two-game losing streak.

Lavelle Scottie scored 19 for Air Force (9-14, 3-8). The Falcons have lost five straight and six of their last seven.

