Harris’ 32 points power Nevada past San Jose State, 95-77

NCAA Men's Basketball
RENO, Nev. (AP)Jalen Harris had 32 points to carry Nevada to a 95-77 win over San Jose State on Saturday, the Wolf Pack’s ninth consecutive home victory. Harris was out-dueled by the Spartans’ Seneca Knight, who had a career-high 34 points.

Nisre Zouzoua had 15 points and six assists for Nevada (15-10, 8-5 Mountain West Conference). Jazz Johnson added 13 points.

Knight added eight rebounds in the losing effort for the visitors. Richard Washington had 16 points for the Spartans (7-17, 3-9).

The Wolf Pack leveled the season series against the Spartans with the win. San Jose State defeated Nevada 70-68 on Jan. 8. Nevada plays UNLV on the road on Wednesday. San Jose State takes on Fresno State at home on Wednesday.

