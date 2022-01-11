Harried scores 21 to lift Canisius past Quinnipiac 79-67

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) - Just days after an infant was rescued from a dumpster, another New Mexico city is making sure it doesn't happen again. Española is getting New Mexico's first "baby box," allowing for infants to be safely surrendered, anonymously.

For more than two years, the City of Española has worked to get Safe Haven baby boxes in public buildings. Now, they're taking the final steps to make them a reality. "We are finally at the point where we're going to install our first baby box in the Española Fire Station and we are thrilled about that," said Javier Sanchez, mayor of Española. "We're getting more awareness about what the reality is out there in the world."