SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP)Mason Harrell’s 27 points helped Texas State defeat University of Science & Arts Oklahoma 87-72 on Wednesday.

Harrell also added six assists for the Bobcats (7-6). Drue Drinnon was 6 of 12 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) to add 16 points. Nate Martin shot 5 of 6 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line to finish with 15 points.

The Drovers were led by Langston Gaither, who posted 14 points, as did Cade Allen. In addition, Samkelo Cele finished with 11 points.

