Harrell leads Texas State over Texas-Arlington 63-56

NCAA Men's Basketball
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP)Mason Harrell had 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds as Texas State defeated Texas-Arlington 63-56 on Thursday night.

Caleb Asberry and Alonzo Sule each added 12 points for Texas State (14-6, 8-3 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its sixth straight road victory. Isiah Small had seven rebounds.

Shahada Wells had 20 points for the Mavericks (11-10, 7-6). Nicolas Elame added 17 points and six rebounds. Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu had five blocks.

