Harper hits game-winning 3 as Boston U rallies 73-72

BOSTON (AP)Jonas Harper scored the game-winning 3-pointer with 12.5 seconds left and Boston University rallied in the final minutes to claim a Patriot League opener 73-72 over Lafayette on Thursday night.

Harper finished with 12 points, making four 3-pointers, Max Mahoney led with 20 and, fighting for position in the paint, passed the ball back and forth with Harper until a defender was a step late, allowing Harper to arc the game-winner from just in front of the Terriers bench.

Walter Whyte added 12 points with eight rebounds and Javante McCoy had 11 points for the Terriers (7-7), who won their fourth straight.

E.J. Stephens had 17 points for the Leopards (8-4), who led by as many as 14 points. Justin Jaworski added 15 points. Lukas Jarrett had 15 points and five assists.

Boston U caught up at 62-62 after a 9-1 run with about five minutes remaining. A Mahoney steal led to Whyte’s fastbreak layup and the Terriers’ first lead of the game, 70-69 with 41 seconds left.

Boston University matches up against American on the road on Sunday. Lafayette takes on Bucknell at home on Sunday.

