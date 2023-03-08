LAS VEGAS (AP)(AP) – Elijah Harkless scored a career-high 35 points, 11 in the overtime, as UNLV beat Air Force 78-70 on Wednesday night in the Mountain West Conference Tournamentfalse Championship

Harkless had six rebounds for the Rebels (19-12) Mountain West Conference). Justin Webster scored 12 points and added three steals. Luis Rodriguez recorded 10 points and finished 4 of 7 from the field.

Jake Heidbreder led the way for the Falcons (14-18) with 24 points and nine rebounds. Air Force also got 19 points and five assists from Carter Murphy. In addition, Rytis Petraitis had 15 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.