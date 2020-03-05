Harkless leads CSU Northridge past UC Irvine 72-70

IRVINE, Calif. (AP)Elijah Harkless scored 30 points and grabbed seven rebounds as CSU Northridge edged UC Irvine 72-70 on Wednesday night.

Lamine Diane added 18 points and eight rebounds for the Matadors (14-17, 9-6 Big West Conference). Terrell Gomez had 12 points.

The Matadors rallied from a nine-point deficit early in the second half to go ahead for good, 70-68, on a pair of free throws by Gomez with 1:49 to play. Two more free throws by Harkless with 1:18 left sealed the win.

Brad Greene led the Anteaters (21-11, 13-3) with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Evan Leonard and Collin Welp added 13 points apiece.

