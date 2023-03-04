RENO, Nev. (AP)Elijah Harkless scored 24 points and Jackie Johnson III added seven in the overtime as UNLV defeated Nevada 69-67 on Saturday night.

Reno missed a close shot at the buzzer to tie the game and lost at home for the first time this season.

Harkless had eight rebounds for the Rebels (18-12, 7-11 Mountain West Conference). Luis Rodriguez scored 14 points while shooting 3 for 12 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 9 from the free throw line, and added 13 rebounds. Johnson shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Jarod Lucas led the way for the Wolf Pack (22-9, 12-6) with 23 points and six rebounds. Kenan Blackshear added 18 points and two steals for Nevada.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.