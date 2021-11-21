Hardy scores 23 to carry Southern Miss over Lamar 82-75

(The Hill) -- Black Friday this week will kick off a crucial stretch for President Joe Biden as the U.S. economy struggles to shake off the limits of the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 stifled the regular economic boost of the holiday season in 2020, but retailers and manufacturers are bracing for a surge of shopping and travel after three straight months of growing pressure on supply lines.

Retail sales minus automobiles and gasoline during Thanksgiving week are expected to rise 10% from last year and 12.2% from 2019, according to data from Mastercard. The credit card company is projecting a 56% increase in apparel sales, a 40.2% jump in department stores sales, roughly 30% more spending on electronics and a nearly 40% increase in jewelry sales from the same time last year.