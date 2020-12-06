Harding’s late 3-pointer helps BYU edge Utah State 67-64



LOGAN, Utah (AP)Alex Barcello had 23 points, Connor Harding made a late 3-pointer and BYU narrowly beat Utah State 67-64 on Saturday night.

Harding’s 3-point shot broke a 61-61 tie with 57 seconds remaining. Utah State pulled to 65-64, but Barcello made two free throws with sevens seconds left and then the Aggies’ Rollie Worster missed a 3-pointer.

Barcello shot 9 for 11 from the foul line. Caleb Lohner had 11 points for BYU (5-1). Matt Haarms added four blocks. Harding finished with seven points.

Neemias Queta had 18 points and four assists for the Aggies (1-3). Marco Anthony added 17 points and seven rebounds. Worster had 15 points.

