BOONE, N.C. (AP)Terence Harcum’s 15 points helped Appalachian State defeat Arkansas State 63-51 on Saturday night.

Harcum was 6-of-14 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) for the Mountaineers (13-10, 6-4 Sun Belt Conference). CJ Huntley added 13 points while shooting 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line, and he also had nine rebounds and three blocks. Justin Abson finished 5 of 7 from the floor to finish with 10 points, while adding seven rebounds and three blocks.

Omar El-Sheikh led the way for the Red Wolves (9-14, 1-9) with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Avery Felts added 11 points for Arkansas State. In addition, Julian Lual had 10 points. The loss was the Red Wolves’ ninth in a row.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Thursday. Appalachian State hosts Marshall while Arkansas State hosts South Alabama.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.