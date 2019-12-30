Closings & Delays
Hammond’s 31 PTs sends SC Upstate past VMI 91-82

NCAA Men's Basketball
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)Everette Hammond made five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 31 points and South Carolina Upstate beat VMI 91-82 on Sunday.

Hammond made half of his 20-shot attempts and the Spartans (5-8) finished 33-of-66 shooting – including 10 of 25 from long range – and missed just three of 18 foul shots.

Brandon Martin added a career-high 23 points, Cartier Jernigan scored 11 and Bryson Mozone 10.

With the score tied at 69-all with 7:04 remaining, Jernigan and Mozone made back-to-back 3s and the Spartans never trailed again.

SC Upstate now has won four of its last five following a six-game losing streak. The Spartans start Big South Conference play on Thursday when they travel to Charleston Southern.

Travis Evee led VMI (5-9) with 25 points, Garrett Gilkeson scored 15 and Kamdyn Curfman 11.

The Keydets host Furman on New Year’s Day.

