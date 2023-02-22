BALTIMORE (AP)Everette Hammond had 19 points and UMass-Lowell beat UMBC 75-70 on Wednesday night.

Hammond was 6 of 11 shooting (5 for 7 from distance) for the River Hawks (23-7, 10-5 America East Conference). Max Brooks scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Allin Blunt shot 3 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

Craig Beaudion finished with 14 points, six assists and four steals for the Retrievers (17-13, 7-8). Colton Lawrence and Matteo Picarelli each had 13 points.

