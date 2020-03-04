Hammond, USC Upstate beat High Point in Big South tourney

NCAA Men's Basketball
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)Everette Hammond had 23 points as South Carolina Upstate got past High Point 69-59 in the first round of the Big South Conference tournament on Tuesday night.

Tommy Bruner added 12 points for USC Upstate (13-19). Dalvin White added 12 points. Nevin Zink had 10 rebounds. The No. 7 seed Spartans play second-seeded Winthrop in Thursday’s quarterfinals at the Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia.

Jamal Wright had 19 points for the Panthers (9-23). Cliff Thomas Jr. added 12 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks. Rob Peterson III had eight rebounds.

John-Michael Wright, who led the Panthers in scoring entering the contest with 14 points per game, had 7 points on 3-of-13 shooting.

