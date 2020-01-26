1  of  2
Hammond sparks USC Upstate past UNC Asheville

NCAA Men's Basketball
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)Everette Hammond had 23 points as South Carolina Upstate ended its four-game losing streak by topping UNC-Asheville 80-63 on Saturday.

Tommy Bruner had 17 points for South Carolina Upstate (8-13, 3-5 Big South Conference). Bryson Mozone added 10 points and Nevin Zink contributed four assists.

UNC-Asheville scored a season-low 23 first-half points.

LJ Thorpe had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (9-10, 3-5). DeVon Baker added 13 points and Lavar Batts Jr. 12.

South Carolina Upstate takes on Presbyterian on the road on Thursday. UNC-Asheville plays Gardner-Webb at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

