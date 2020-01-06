Closings & Delays
Hammond, Salnave send Monmouth past Iona 73-61

NCAA Men's Basketball
WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP)Deion Hammond and Ray Salnave each scored 12 points and Monmouth beat Iona 73-61 on Sunday.

Monmouth (7-6, 1-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) led 33-28 at halftime before gradually creating safe space just before the midway point of the second half. Salnave made two foul shots and Melik Martin’s layup with 12:30 left made it 46-34. Isaiah Ross made a 3-pointer two minutes later to reduce the Gaels’ deficit to 49-41. George Papas followed with a jump shot and Monmouth led by double digits the rest of the way.

The Hawks’ bench outscored Iona 30-17.

Iona’s Ross – who accounted for all the Gaels’ (2-7, 0-2) bench points on 6-of-12 shooting with four 3s – led the team in scoring. E.J. Crawford scored 15 and Tajaun Agee 12.

