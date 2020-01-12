Hamlet’s 20 pts lead North Texas past Florida Atlantic 81-58

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

DENTON, Texas (AP)Javion Hamlet had a season-high 20 points as North Texas easily defeated Florida Atlantic 81-58 on Saturday.

James Reese had 16 points and seven rebounds for North Texas (9-8, 3-1 Conference USA), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Umoja Gibson added 12 points and Zachary Simmons had 10.

Michael Forrest had 11 points for the Owls (11-6, 3-1).

North Texas takes on Southern Miss on the road on Thursday. Florida Atlantic faces Middle Tennessee at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞