Hamlet scores 13 to lead North Texas past UAB 71-64

NCAA Men's Basketball
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)Javion Hamlet posted 13 points as North Texas beat UAB 71-64 on Saturday.

Umoja Gibson had 13 points for North Texas (16-9, 10-2 Conference USA). Thomas Bell added 12 points. James Reese had 11 points.

Tavin Lovan had 17 points for the Blazers (14-11, 5-7). Jalen Benjamin added 14 points. Makhtar Gueye had 11 points.

North Texas matches up against Charlotte at home on Thursday. UAB takes on Middle Tennessee at home on Wednesday.

