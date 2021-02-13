Hamlet lifts North Texas over Southern Miss 65-49

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP)Javion Hamlet posted 16 points as North Texas topped Southern Miss 65-49 on Friday night.

Zachary Simmons had seven rebounds for North Texas (11-6, 7-2 Conference USA). Abou Ousmane also had seven rebounds.

Justin Johnson and Tyler Stevenson had nine points apiece for the Golden Eagles (7-13, 3-10), who have now lost seven games in a row.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

