Hamlet leads North Texas past Louisiana Tech 54-48

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FRISCO, Texas (AP)Javion Hamlet had 18 points and six rebounds as North Texas defeated Louisiana Tech 54-48 in the semifinals of the Conference USA Conference Tourney on Friday.

Mardrez McBride had 11 points for North Texas (16-9), which will play Western Kentucky for the championship on Saturday. Zachary Simmons and Thomas Bell added 10 points each.

JaColby Pemberton had 12 points for the Bulldogs (21-7). Kenneth Lofton, Jr. added 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES