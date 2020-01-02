Hamilton, UNLV hand Utah State first MWC loss

LAS VEGAS (AP)Bryce Hamilton scored 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting and UNLV handed defending champion Utah State its first Mountain West Conference loss, 70-63, on Wednesday night.

Amauri Hardy added 14 points and Cheikh Mbacke Diong had 10 for the Runnin’ Rebels (7-8, 2-0), who won their third straight.

Justin Bean had his 10th double-double of the season, 17 points and 10 rebounds, for the Aggies (13-3, 2-1), who had won three straight and six of seven. Sam Merrill added 10 points.

Marvin Coleman’s 3-pointer with just under eight minutes left gave UNLV a 22-12 lead. Utah State quickly cut that to 3 but 10 straight points helped the the Runnin’ Rebels hold a 37-26 lead at the half.

UNLV broke it open with a 15-3 run to lead 62-39 with 5:28 to play. The winners shot 45% while Utah State was at 33%, going 2 of 19 from 3-point range, and getting outrebounded 41-29.

