Hamilton scores 22 to lift UNLV over Air Force 68-58

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (AP)Bryce Hamilton had 22 points and 13 rebounds as UNLV beat Air Force 68-58 on Saturday.

Cheikh Mbacke Diong had 16 points for UNLV (7-9, 4-5 Mountain West Conference). Nick Blake added 11 points.

A.J. Walker had 18 points for the Falcons (4-13, 2-11), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Chris Joyce added 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES